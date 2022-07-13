FKA Twigs has shared her beauty secrets and admitted she has a "vigorous" routine using "healing" products as part of a self-care ritual.

The 34-year-old singer admits she's more concerned with wellness rather than looking good as she's convinced how you feel is more important - so she tries to make time to take care of herself.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I express myself through ritual; for me it’s not really about the end result, it’s knowing that every single day I’m doing something to take care of myself."

Twigs went on to reveal she uses Amala Pro Retinoic Treatment Oil which is packed full of 23K Gold as well as plant seeds and oils and retails at around £195.

She said of her beauty must-have: "(It) makes your skin really tight ... gets rid of any sunspots and makes a very smooth complexion."

Twigs also uses the £515 FaceGym Pro which is described as "a non-invasive facial device that uses electrical muscle stimulation to strengthen, tone and sculpt the face".

She said of the gadget: "It basically lifts your face an inch ... it’s like a mini facelift."

The singer concluded by insisting she now has a much healthier approach to looking after herself, adding: "I used to be really hard on myself to be perfect, or have perfect skin or perfect hair, or be a certain weight. I don’t feel like that anymore ... (self-care) alleviates a lot of the pressure of the usual beauty standards that I think we can all fall in a trap with".