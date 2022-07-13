Hilary Duff would love to collaborate with the Jonas Brothers after her husband's prank.

The 'Lizzie McGuire' actress has admitted she would love to team up with siblings Nick, Joe and Kevin and she revealed she and her husband Matthew Koma are "friendly" with her fellow Disney Channel alumni.

She told 'Extra': "That would be a dream for me… I love the Jonas Brothers. We're friendly, we're friendly…

"We lived in Toluca Lake, I lived in this neighborhood in the Valley for a while and they were there as well, and my husband's actually very good friends with Priyanka [Chopra Jonas, who is married to Nick]…

"So yeah, I mean we don't see them that often but we're friendly.”

Hilary also opened up on her man's recent prank when he cut out pictures of the Jonas Brothers and put them all over their home.

She laughed: “[Matthew] finds really interesting ways to keep himself entertained and I saw all their heads cut out of the magazine and I was like, ‘Oh, God, what’s going on? He’s going to troll somebody somehow'

"And really it ended up to be me. We love him, but he's a weirdo.”

The 'How I Met Your Father' star also teased the possibility of more music in the future, but admitted her role on the 'How I Met Your Mother' spin-off - and being a mum-of-three - mean she needs to prioritise at the moment.

She added: “I think that I have to compartmentalise certain parts of my life and right now starting the show… We're about to shoot 20 episodes instead of 10 episodes…

"I'm in the middle of, like, motherhood and I can't imagine touring… I look at some of the moms that are doing it but their babies are much smaller than mine…

"I'm like, damn, I don't know how they do it… It's hard, it's hard to travel.”