Logan Paul says WWE meets his "trifecta" as a perfect project.

The controversial YouTuber recently signed a multi-year, multi-match deal with the company after making his in-ring debut at 'WrestleMania 38' in April when he teamed with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and he'll be making his return at 'SummerSlam' later this month.

Addressing the move on his own 'Impaulsive' podcast, he said: "It is true, I signed a multi-match deal with WWE and we announced it. It went crazy viral and I love the response.

"People are excited to see me in WWE. For me, there is a trifecta that I look for that decides what I do.

"I say this with privilege, because I can do this now because of the decades of hard work I put in.

"When I can mix passion, business, and media all into one thing, I'm ultimate me, happy place."

The AGE-year-old star - who will appear on 'Monday Night Raw' on July 18 and 25 to promote his 'SummerSlam' match - explained how WWE ticks all the right boxes.

He added: "Passion, when I did WrestleMania, I had so much fun. All my friends had fun, we were all smiling.

"It was awesome. I was looking at the clips, 'I can't believe that was me. Those were big jumps.'

"Business, it's smart, they pay well. WWE, it's a big organization. Media, it's a show. It's great performance and entertainment."

Logan admitted he's "excited" for the future and hopes WWE can be a "launch pad" to improve his own name value if he puts in the work.

He said: "I'm excited for this journey and I am well aware of how powerful of a launch pad it can be for whatever I want to do in life.

"Besides this show, my visibility online is not a lot. I'm not uploading on my main channel ever.

"I do this show every week and I do this and that, but WWE is a good opportunity for me to leverage one of the biggest brands in the world for my own, should I show up. Should I work hard."