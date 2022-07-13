Ioan Gruffudd has filed for joint custody of his two daughters.

The ‘Fantastic Four’ actor’s application comes months after his estranged wife Alice Evans bid for sole custody of the girls amid the couple’s bitter divorce.

Ioan, 48, filed the request in Los Angeles Superior Court asking for custody and visitation rights to see his children, Elsie, eight, and 12-year-old Ella.

He claimed in the filing ‘102 Dalmatians’ actress Alice, 53, was trying to cut communication between him and the children.

Ioan also asked that the girls attend face-to-face counselling and "reunification" therapy via Zoom with him ahead of court-ordered mediation about custody.

He made the filing on Friday (08.07.22), with the court papers coming to light on Wednesday.

Ioan also used the application to repeat allegations Alice had been verbally abusive during their 14-year marriage.

He said: “Alice made fun of my appearance often, making hair-loss comments and telling me I had ‘saggy-vagina eyes.' ”

In the documents, he also claimed Alice “has inflicted serious emotional harm on Ella and Elsie by her statements and by interfering in my relationship with them”.

After a split in 2021, the estranged couple are embroiled in a long court case in which Ioan accused Alice of domestic abuse.

The actress last month said she was “completely out of money for food and bills”.

She also claimed she would receive no financial support from Ioan and she would be unable to “feed or clothe” their daughters amid her legal bills.

Ioan requested a restraining order against Alice in February, sharing 113 pages of alleged abusive text messages, emails and social media posts from his ex.

He filed for divorce from the actress in March 2021, citing irreconcilable differences, and is living with his 30-year-old girlfriend Bianca Wallace in Los Angeles.

He posted a picture of them together online in October with the caption: “Thank you for making me smile again.”

Earlier this year, Alice insisted she had "no idea what [Ioan] is going to accuse me of".

She added: "I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace" of Ioan or Bianca."