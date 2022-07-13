The Russo brothers embraced new technology while making 'The Gray Man'.

The directing siblings have helmed Netflix's eagerly-awaited spy film and explained how they were able to apply "innovative" visual effects to the project.

Anthony Russo told ComicBook.com: "We did a lot. Joe and I have always been really fed by technology.

"We like finding new toys because it allows us to create experiences we haven't seen before. Certainly, in this movie, we've used a number of things like the speed drone was not... When we sort of were able to put it to use, it hadn't been used much.

"And I think it creates a sort of really stunning, exciting effect in the movie. A lot of visual effect work that we do is innovative and its innovative in ways that you may not notice."

'The Gray Man' has an all-star cast, including Chris Evans as the psychopathic Lloyd Hansen, and Joe Russo hailed the Captain America star for taking risks with his selection of roles.

The 50-year-old filmmaker said: "(Chris Evans) is fortunate enough to be at a place in his career where he's just interested in taking risks.

"So I think he really embraced the role. This movie is a real simple parable between good and evil. Both of these lead characters are killers, but one leans away from humanity and one leads towards humanity."

Joe continued: "Chris's character comes out of a lot of ideas and philosophies that are playing out in the world today. He looks and dresses reflective of some extremist ideas that are playing out in the world today. And he embraced that. He understood the assignment and he ran really hard at this notion that he was an agent of chaos."