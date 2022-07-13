Wanda Sykes has no plans to return as Academy Awards host.

The 58-year-old comedian - who fronted this year's ceremony alongside Regina Hall and Amy Schumer - insisted while being at the helm of the 2022 Oscars in March was an "amazing honour", it's not something she'd like to revisit.

Asked whether she'd do it again during an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' this week, she quipped: "Oh, hell no!

"I shouldn't say it like that, but you know what it was? It was an amazing honour. I think it's something you wanna do. You do it once.

"I don't know if I would want to do it again, it's a huge job."

This year that was certainly true, as the ceremony made headlines after Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock on stage after the comedian joked about the 'King Richard' actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The show continued despite the shocking incident, and Smith went onto apologise to the Academy as he accepted his best actor trophy.

Reflecting on her reaction, Sykes added: "It was just like, what is happening? Couldn't believe it! Shocked!

"'OK, so everybody's just gonna sit here?' It was like, the show just kept going on. I would look behind the curtains, like, 'He's still sitting here?!' "

Back in May, Wanda admitted she was "still traumatised" by the incident, which came after Rock joked about Smith's hair.

Speaking during a comedy gig in Orlando, she said: "I'm still traumatised. I can't talk about it. I get emotional."

The star was also angered that Will, who claimed the Best Actor gong for his performance in 'King Richard', was allowed to remain at the ceremony following the controversial incident.

Wanda said: "I couldn't believe he was still sitting there, like an a******. Shouldn't you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf*****?

"I hope he gets his s*** together. Until then, f*** him."