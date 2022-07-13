Nintendo has issued a warning for Switch users amid the heatwave in the UK.

The country is experiencing record-breaking highs this July, and the makers of the hybrid console has warned the device could overheat.

A tweet translated from Japanese read: "If you use the Nintendo Switch in a hot place, the temperature of the main unit may become high. Please use in the place of 5 to 35C."

Nintendo advises owners not to block the ports as this may cause the console to overheat.

The firm added: "Also, if the intake and exhaust ports are blocked, the temperature of the main unit may rise. Make the air around the intake and exhaust ports better."

Temperatures have exceeded 30 degrees in much of the UK and will continue to rise next week.