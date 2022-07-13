'Football Manager's limited-edition football shirt to raise funds for War Child has sold out in days.

The charity tops have raised £30,000 to help fund the organisation's vital work delivering solutions to protect and educate children in some of the world's worst conflict areas.

The studio behind the football management simulation game, Sports Interactive, previously made the FMFC away shirt available for purchase, with a limited batch of 600 sold.

FMFC is the 'Football Manager' members' club, which gives fans of the game a first chance to get their eyes on game and studio news, feature drops and gameplay inspiration, before anybody else. Each season the club creates both 'home' and 'away' shirts and, while the home shirt is reserved for club member promotions, the away shirt has been made available for sale with proceeds going to War Child, the club's 'shirt sponsor'.

Last season' shirt raised £20,000 for War Child.

Studio Director of Sports Interactive, Miles Jacobson, was made an Industry Ambassador for the charity after pledging support over the past few decades.

His recent work includes a War Child project in Central African Republic intended to fight poverty, while promoting sustainability and peacekeeping.

Miles said: "No child has started a war, so children shouldn't be affected by war. It's a simple premise, but sadly one that isn't true. I first became aware of War Child when they were providing psychosocial support for children during the Bosnian war in the 90s. Thirty years later they are providing help in war zones around the world, always finding the most pressing issue to tackle in those zones for children. Whether that be safe spaces for kids to study in Central African Republic and Afghanistan or the plethora of child protection services in Yemen, they have a lean yet powerful team who efficiently raise funds and distribute them in the right way via their local teams and the best local practitioners.

"I've been able to see their work first hand in both conflict and post-conflict zones and it's truly incredible the difference that they make to children's lives. I'm so grateful for the work that they do, and honoured that I've been involved with them for much of their history as an organisation. It is an honour and a privilege for us at Sports Interactive, and me personally, to be involved in their work – whether it be promoting them as a charity, or with the donations that we are able to give from people buying our games, and our community has been so supportive of this work too."

Rob Williams, CEO of War Child UK, said: "We are so lucky to have Miles in our corner. His unrelenting support and hard work has seen significant sums of money raised to fund our vital work around the world, and has put War Child on the map for the gaming industry – resulting in a ground swell of support. We are thrilled to welcome him into the fold as an official Industry Ambassador, as a reflection of our gratitude to his years of passion and energy for our cause. Miles has truly helped us reach more children affected by conflict and give them the chance of a better future."