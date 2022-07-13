Elon Musk has told Donald Trump to "sail into the sunset" and blasted him as a "bull in a china shop".

The 51-year-old Tesla CEO has advised the 76-year-old former US president to "hang up his hat", amid the politician hitting out at the SpaceX founder as "another b******* artist".

In response to a video on Twitter which was titled 'Donald Trump: Elon Musk Told Me He Voted for Me' and featured Trump speaking in Alaska, Musk replied: "Not true."

Musk - the world's richest man - also wrote on Twitter: "I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat sail into the sunset.

"Dems should also call off the attack - don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."

Speaking at an Alaska rally, Trump said: "Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me. He said the other day: ‘I’ve never voted for a Republican’. I said: ‘I didn’t know that,” and he told me [that] he voted for me. So he’s another b******* artist."

US talk show host Joe Pags then tweeted Musk asking what he "had an issue with" about Trump's presidency and listed "lower taxes" and "lower regulations" among other achievements.

Musk replied: "Yeah, but too much drama. Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!?

"Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69."

This comes after Musk was asked last month on the social media platform who he was "leaning towards" in the next election, and he said Florida governor "[Ron] DeSantis".

Trump's comments also come amid news that Musk - who is thought to be worth almost $225 billion - has pulled out of his $44 billion Twitter deal.

His buyout letter reads: "This information is fundamental to Twitter's business and financial performance and is necessary to consummate. Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information. Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk's requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information."

He claimed to have made "provided numerous additional follow-up requests" but alleged that all of them had gone unfounded and claimed Twitter "did not comply" with its obligations, therefore giving him the right to terminate the deal.

The letter concluded: "Accordingly, for all of these reasons, Mr. Musk hereby exercises X Holdings I, Inc.’s right to terminate the Merger Agreement and abandon the transaction contemplated thereby, and this letter constitutes formal notice of X Holding I, Inc.’s termination of the Merger Agreement."

In May, Musk said he would "reverse" the current Twitter ban on Trump, which was put in place following the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, after Trump had tweeted allegations of vote fraud amid his battle with Joe Biden for the US presidency.

Musk said at the time: "I would reverse the permanent ban.

"I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake. It alienated the country and did not result in Donald Trump not having a voice."