Boris Becker is said to be working in prison teaching sports science to inmates.

The three-time Wimbledon champion, 54, housed at category-C HMP Huntercombe in Oxfordshire, reportedly landed a part-time role as a classroom assistant, sharing his knowledge of PE theory and the benefits of exercise to fellow prisoners.

But it has also been reported the move has sparked claims of favouritism in Boris’ jail treatment.

One source told The Sun newspaper: “You would normally serve years before getting a job as a classroom assistant as it is seen as a privilege.

“But Becker has been given the job within weeks of being sentenced. There is a lot of resentment about it and the families of some prisoners have written letters of complaint.”

A Prison Service spokesman hit back at the complaints by saying: “It’s untrue to suggest any preferential treatment was given.

“Offenders are able to access a variety of work and education opportunities while in prison.”

Boris was jailed in April for two-and-a-half years after he attempted to hide assets of more than £2.5 million to avoid paying his debts.

The German-born tennis hero must serve half his prison term and faces being deported as he is not eligible for an electronic tag as a foreign inmate.

It is understood he hopes to be repatriated to his native Germany by November under the UK’s Early Removal Scheme, and under Germany’s penal code could be freed on licence before Christmas.

Boris is said to have been overjoyed at Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon victory this year as he coached the 35-year-old player from 2014 to 2016.

Djokovic said Boris has his backing, adding: “I’ve been communicating to him through (Boris’ family) ... I consider Boris a family member – someone that I greatly appreciate, respect, and care about.

“Of course, it breaks my heart to see what’s happening to him. He knows and (his family) know that they can always count on me for whatever support or help I can provide.”