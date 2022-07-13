Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett and Kate Mara have joined the 'Black Mirror' cast.

The trio have all signed up for the upcoming sixth season of Netflix's hit anthology series, which is believed to be in production.

Sources indicate that other stars joining the show include Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan.

The casting specifically spans three episodes and it is understood that more actors will join for further episodes of the show.

Specific details about stories are yet to be revealed but season six will have more episodes than season five – which comprised of just three parts and starred Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie and Miley Cyrus.

The new season will be the first since the show's creator Charlie Brooker and his creative partner Annabel Jones left the production company House of Tomorrow – which was backed by Endemol Shine Group - in 2020 and started working with new banner Broke and Bones.

Fans feared that the pair's exit could mark the end of the show as the rights remained with Endemol Shine but a deal was reached to allow the Banijay Group, which acquired Endemol Shine in 2018, to license the show to Netflix.

Charlie previously revealed he hoped to revisit his "comic skill set".

The 51-year-old star said: "At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.

