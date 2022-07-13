Quavo wants to expand his career beyond rapping.

The Migos frontman has a number of film roles lined up – including with Robert De Niro in the drama 'Wash Me in the River' – and explained that he wants to mimic Ice Cube by enjoying a career in both rap and Hollywood.

Quavo told GQ Hype: "I kind of want to be like an Ice Cube when it comes to rapping and acting.

"I don't think people realise what that man did. He did it culturally in the music and with the movies. I feel like that's what the world's missing right now."

Quavo is also planning to expand his work behind the camera as a director of music videos but he insists that will make Migos stronger rather than distract from their work.

Speaking about group – in which he is joined by Offset and Takeoff - he said: "It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us.

"I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members."

Quavo revealed he is careful about the image he gives off after a video surfaced of a physical argument between the star and his former girlfriend Saweetie that led to the rapper being criticised on social media.

He said: "If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period.

"When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy."

Read the full story 'Quavo's Unfinished Business' on GQ.com and in GQ's August issue.