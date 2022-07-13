Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting a baby boy.

The reality stars - who already have four-year-old son Gunner together - had a gender reveal party where blue confetti cannons revealed the sex of the unborn tot, who is due at the start of December.

According to 'Entertainment Tonight' Heidi shouted at the event: "It's a boy!"

She then admitted: "My whole intuition is off."

Spencer, 38, said: "I wanted whatever she wanted."

The 35-year-old beauty admits she was hoping for a girl but her son is thrilled to be getting a baby brother.

Heidi added: "Growing up I always wanted boys and then recently, I kinda started thinking, I don't know, I kinda want a girl and having one of each.

"For Gunner, he really wants a brother, so, you know, ultimately I want what would be the best for him and his life."

The couple had struggled to conceive before and will be happy as long as they have a healthy child.

Spencer said: "As long as a human is in her belly, that's a win.

"We're way past worrying about a gender in my brain. Thank you, God, there's a baby here."

The 'Hills' star admits she started blaming herself for their fertility challenges.

Heidi said: "I felt responsible.

"I felt like it was, like, my fault ... It was really hard to feel like you want something so bad and it's just not possible ... There's nothing else I could have done.

"I felt like I was older. I felt a little bit maybe broken down with it. I just felt like maybe I missed an opportunity, maybe I made a bad choice."

On Instagram, Heidi shared a sweet snap of her son kissing her pregnant belly, and the emotional star admitted she was "feeling those hormones".

She captioned the post: "Everything has leveled up! Feeling those hormones, soooo happy and emotional #pregnant #momlife #levelup. (sic)"

Heidi went to extreme lengths to try and get pregnant - including eating raw meat.

She said previously: "I was eating bison hearts and raw meat and lots of liver. And I got on an animal-based diet and I had all my blood work done and I donated a bunch of blood. Toward the end, I was really on an animal-based diet, which is mostly meat so I really eliminated most vegetables because they say there’s oxalates and toxins that could really interfere with [pregnancy]."

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star also eliminated most fruit from her diet and found a "great lubricant" to increase her chances of pregnancy.

She said: "I had minimum fruit, I basically had no grains and was on a few supplements. And then I also found a lubricant that’s supposed to be great for fertility. And all that came together with God’s timing and I got pregnant."

Heidi went on to explain that in the run-up to discovering she was pregnant, she had in fact stopped taking pregnancy tests and was "shocked" to discover that she was expecting when her period was late.

She said: "I decided to stop taking pregnancy tests because I was so disappointed every month that I wasn’t pregnant. So I just thought when I was late I’ll wait another day.

"Then, I waited the next day and I went downstairs, like, ‘I’m just gonna take the pregnancy test.’ So I took my Clear Blue pregnancy test and I saw I was pregnant. I couldn’t even believe it. I was shocked! I was crying. I ran upstairs like ‘Spencer, it says pregnant!’ Gunner was like, ‘Why are you crying? What’s happening?’ ”