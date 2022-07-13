Carmen Electra says doing OnlyFans is "empowering" because it allows her to be her "own creative director".

The 50-year-old actress recently started her own account on the adult subscription site, where she will be posting swimwear and lingerie photos as well as beauty tutorials, and holiday content, and she loves having a space for "one-on-one" time with her fans and being her own boss.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, she said: "What I realised is that OnlyFans is a safe place where you can be your own creator.

"I have become my own creative director, my own stylist, my own visionary. You're one-on-one with the fans, so they can do requests, and I love it. It can be really, really fun. And I’ve had a blast creating photos, getting videos, and just allowing my fans to follow me wherever I go on these journeys in my life. That's exactly what I wanted to do."

Carmen, who is also a singer and model, became a global sex symbol thanks to her stint as Lani McKenzie in 'Baywatch' in the 1990s.

And after hearing about OnlyFans "multiple times", she had to find out if it was for her.

She added: "It's a common thing that's happened to me throughout my career. I mean, I'm talking in the very beginning.

"I remember I would go to the mall here in LA, and I would just go walking around the mall. I didn't have enough money to buy anything, but I would look in the store and people would walk up to me and say, 'Are you an actress? Are you a model?' And they would ask me the same things and would say, 'You should get into acting!' Or 'You should do this, do that,' and I think with OnlyFans, I heard about it multiple times to the point where I decided to look into it."