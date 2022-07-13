A documentary series about David Beckham is in the works at Netflix.

The series will feature a mixture of unseen personal archive footage of the former England captain from the past 40 years, as well as interviews with friends, family and figures from the world of football who have been part of his career.

The streamer revealed that the multi-part documentary will explore Beckham's humble beginnings in East London as well as the drive and determination that saw him become one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes on the planet.

The series will be directed and executive produced by Oscar-winner Fisher Stevens, along with Emmy-winning producer John Battsek.

David, 47, took to Instagram to share his enthusiasm for the project.

He wrote on the social media platform: "I'm excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career...

"The series will feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey."

David enjoyed a hugely successful football career where he represented clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid. He also made 115 appearances for England, while his marriage to Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has kept him in the celebrity spotlight.

The former footballer was involved in Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last month when his face was beamed onto Buckingham Palace as he sent a video message to the 96-year-old British monarch during the star-studded Jubilee concert.

He said: "For 70 years you have worked so incredibly hard, not just for the people of this country but also for the whole Commonwealth.

"Thank you ma'am for your dedication, your service and for everything that you represent. Our country owes you so much."