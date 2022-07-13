Jo O’Meara signs with new management

© BANG Media International

Tags

Jo O’Meara has signed with new management.

The former S Club 7 star is now represented by Saga Entertainment as she gears to take to the stage at the London Palladium after releasing a cover of Radiohead’s classic track ‘Creep’ and her second solo studio album, ‘With Love’, the follow-up to 2005’s ‘Relentless’.

Of the deal, the 43-year-old singer said: “Signing something very special, I’m so happy and very excited”

Jo teased that “something very special” was brewing in her professional orbit on a glamorous coffee snap posted to social media.

She wrote on Instagram last week: What an amazing day yesterday [open hands emoji] [open hands emoji] Signing something very special !! #solo #newadventuresahead #excitingtimes [red heart emoji] [red heart emoji] @sagamusictv @jackgrahamcorbyn @harveynichols.”

Last weekend, the former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star expressed her disbelief at how she “sold out” her gig at the Holborn branch of Pizza Express.

She wrote on Saturday (09.07.22):” I can’t believe we sold it out again !!”

The Brit Award winner thanked everyone for buying a ticket to her solo shows, calling getting a full house - at the show which took place at the beginning of the week - “incredible”.

Jo added: “Thank you so much to everyone who got a ticket to come and see me perform ! These shows are very personal to me , as they are my own shows and to sell them out is just incredible ! I thank each and every one of you for being there with me !! I will see you all on Monday.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend