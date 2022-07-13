Jo O’Meara has signed with new management.

The former S Club 7 star is now represented by Saga Entertainment as she gears to take to the stage at the London Palladium after releasing a cover of Radiohead’s classic track ‘Creep’ and her second solo studio album, ‘With Love’, the follow-up to 2005’s ‘Relentless’.

Of the deal, the 43-year-old singer said: “Signing something very special, I’m so happy and very excited”

Jo teased that “something very special” was brewing in her professional orbit on a glamorous coffee snap posted to social media.

She wrote on Instagram last week: What an amazing day yesterday [open hands emoji] [open hands emoji] Signing something very special !! #solo #newadventuresahead #excitingtimes [red heart emoji] [red heart emoji] @sagamusictv @jackgrahamcorbyn @harveynichols.”

Last weekend, the former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star expressed her disbelief at how she “sold out” her gig at the Holborn branch of Pizza Express.

She wrote on Saturday (09.07.22):” I can’t believe we sold it out again !!”

The Brit Award winner thanked everyone for buying a ticket to her solo shows, calling getting a full house - at the show which took place at the beginning of the week - “incredible”.

Jo added: “Thank you so much to everyone who got a ticket to come and see me perform ! These shows are very personal to me , as they are my own shows and to sell them out is just incredible ! I thank each and every one of you for being there with me !! I will see you all on Monday.”