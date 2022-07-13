Lisa Marie Presley showcased the tattoo she got with her son Benjamin Keough two years after his death.

The 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley shared the matching Celtic foot inking she got “several years ago” to celebrate their “eternal bond” her 27-year-old son who died by suicide on July 27 2020.

Lisa wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (13.07.22): "Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet. It’s a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."

Her daughter Riley Keough also paid tribute to her little brother on her social media as she detailed that “not an hour that goes by” she doesn’t miss Benjamin.

The 33-year-old actress wrote on a picture of the pair of them on Instagram: "Not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you. It's been two years today since you left and I still can't believe you're not here."

Riley added: “You are so loved my Ben Ben”.

Back in October, ‘The Daisy Jones the Six’ star - who also has half sisters, twins Finley and Harper - detailed how she missed Benjamin “every day” since his tragic passing.

Riley wrote: "I miss you all day every day my best friend. We spent my 29th birthday just the two of us and it was one of the best days we shared together. I think this photo was the day after but close enough. Happy Birthday wherever you are baby brother."

In 2021, Riley told the New York Times how “debilitated” she was by Benjamin taking his own life.

She said: "The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks.”

Riley called it a “year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn’t swim.”

‘The Lodge’ star detailed how “complicated” her and her family found processing the experience of losing a loved one to suicide.

She said: "It's very complicated for our minds to put that somewhere because it's so outrageous. If I'm going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn't."