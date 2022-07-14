Alex Rodriguez thinks Jennifer Lopez is “the most talented human being”.

The former New Yankee called his ex-fiancee “the hardest worker” and the “greatest live performer” on the planet while appearing on Martha Stewart's podcast.

The 46-year-old baseball player told the 80-year-old domestic goddess on her iHeartRadio show 'The Martha Stewart Podcast' on Wednesday (13.07.22): "Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer — and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day — she's the most talented human being I've ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world that's alive today."

Of their relationship, Alex added: “Look, we had a great time, before saying “More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do."

Alex admitted that he’s doing well and has “no regrets” about his time with Jennifer - who has since got re-engaged to Ben Affleck, who she split from in 2004 - and loves spending time with his “number one focus in life,” his teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella.

He said: "You know Martha, thank goodness, no regrets. Life is good. I'm very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14.”

The shortstop is motivated to treat fatherhood as his “number one priority” as his own dad abandoned his family when he was a child.

Alex said: "You know, my father left me and my mother and my two siblings when I was just 10 years old. And I remember as a young man praying and saying, you know, dear Lord, if you ever give me an opportunity to be a father, that's gonna be my number one responsibility in life. And it's been the greatest gift."

He also confessed that he’s put dating on the backburner, adding: "I'm actually just spending a lot, a lot of time with my girls. Trying to be at home more.”

Alex labelled Cynthia Scurtis, his ex and the girl’s mother, as a “great co-parent” and he gushed about how “lucky” he was to have her.