Lauren London doesn’t like getting “pity” from people about Nipsey Hussle’s passing.

The ‘ATL’ star is “grateful” for sincere sympathy about the loss of the love of her life - who was shot dead age 33 outside his Los Angeles-based clothing boutique Marathon - but hates it when its not “genuine”.

The 37-year-old actress told the iHeartRadio podcast, ‘Angie Martinez IRL’ on Wednesday (13.07.22) : "I really am grateful for it when it's genuine, but I don't like it when it's pity. I feel when it's like, 'Oh I couldn't imagine going through that.' No one ever wants to feel like their situation is the worst thing anyone can imagine because then it makes you reel isolated in your human experience. You kind of want to feel like it's OK, and that other people could be going through something too. The pity makes me feel pitiful."

Lauren - who has 11-year-old son Kameron with her ex Lil Wayne and five-year-old son Kross with Nipsey, real name Ermias Asghedom- remarked that there is no established “death etiquette” despite it being something that everybody goes through.

She said: "We don't have death etiquette. Humans do not know how to [handle death]. It's the most foreign [concept] to us but the most common. I just don't think that we know how to die or accept death and then we don't know how to usher people in that transition either."

The ‘I Love You, Beth Cooper’ star was given motivation to eulogise the ‘Double Up’ rapper at his funeral by Sean ‘Puff Daddy’ Combs.

Lauren recalled: "Somebody pulled me aside, Puff, Puff pulled me aside and was like, 'Look, Boog, you have showed everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That’s your responsibility.'”

The ‘Baggage Claim’ star called the funeral “surreal” and was helped through the ceremony by God.

Lauren said: "I just felt like it was surreal. I can honestly say God was carrying me through that 'cause I didn’t even want to get dressed. I was going to wear sweats."

She also shared about the “dark space” she inhabited in the aftermath of his death.

Lauren said: "There was a time I couldn't take a shower, when I didn't even laugh. I was really in a dark space and I am someone where I don't just feel it, I go in it. I'm just proud that I'm not where I was three years ago."