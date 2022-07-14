Nick Cannon says he would rekindle his relationship with Mariah Carey if their romance "could be the way it was".

The 41-year-old TV presenter and the singer - who he shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with - were married from 2008 to 2016, and the TV presenter believes he will "never have a love like [he] had with Mariah", and says their romance was a "fairy tale".

He said: "I guess because I'm a true romantic, I'm a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I'm not a timeline dude.

"I will never have a love like I had with Mariah.

"It was literally like a fairy tale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way. I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn't the same, I'd be like, 'Damn, I messed it up.'

"But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I'm there."

But Nick insists he won't get in the way of Mariah's six-year relationship with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

He told 'The Hottee Talk Show Podcast': "The dude is amazing with my kids and we got family gatherings and things together, so I truly respect it.

"But come on, that's my fantasy love. That's somebody that I will always love."

In May, Nick claimed he isn't "built" for marriage, because it doesn't play to his strengths.

Speaking about being married to Mariah, he said: "That, to me, was one of the greatest experiences of my life, and for that to have come to an end ... why would I go back, if I couldn't make that work out right?

"Once I gave my all to a scenario going forward, I'd have to be presented with something I'd never seen before, never experience, in order for me to be willing to go back to do something like that.

"Because I did my best in this space, and now there's a new journey in my life that's different.

"I'm not going to backtrack and put myself in that position again, because it doesn't get any better than that.

"I love my family, all of my children, and every woman that has given me the blessing of being able to experience that.

"But marriage, and all that goes into that, is so ... it's a lot.

"You're literally entering a partnership where two become one. I'm not built for that."

As well as his twins with Mariah, the 'Wild 'N Out' star has five-year-old son Golden and 18-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and 13-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, and is expecting another baby with Bre Tiesi.

Nick's five-month-old son Zen, with Alyssa Scott, tragically died of brain cancer last December.