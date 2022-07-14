Britney Spears' father must sit down for a deposition as part of an investigation into his role as her conservator, a judge has ruled.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has ruled Jamie Spears has to sit for the deposition in Los Angeles before August 12, but a specific date and location are yet to be determined.

According to TMZ, Jamie plans to file an appeal.

Neither Britney nor Jamie appeared in court on Wednesday (13.07.22), when the judge ruled the 70 year old will be grilled about the conservatorship, which gave Jamie control over the 'Toxic' hitmaker's financial, healthcare and professional decisions for 13 years, but was finally lifted in November 2021.

Jamie's legal team has previously insisted his 40-year-old daughter should be deposed as well.

Judge Penny told both parties to send briefs as to whether or not Britney should be deposed no later than July 22, and a final ruling will be made on July 27.

The judge has also ordered Jamie to release alleged evidence, including electronic surveillance of the pop star, texts with her former attorney, and 180 hours of audio.

Last month, Jamie's attorney Alex Weingarten called for Britney to be deposed over "incendiary allegations of various factual matters".

Her lawyers argued: "Britney’s counsel has no legitimate legal basis to object to Britney’s deposition...

"[She] continues to make public social media posts containing incendiary allegations of various factual matters.

"Britney’s own publicly-posted Instagram posts aimed at Jamie and soon to be publicly-published book directly contradict Britney’s counsel’s claim that Britney has no admissible evidence and that her testimony is not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence."

But on Wednesday, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart claimed an attempt to push Britney into a deposition was "retaliatory" and "abusing the legal process".

In May, Rosengart claimed in legal documents that Jamie had been "running and hiding" from being deposed.