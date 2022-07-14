Alex Rodriguez isn't interested in dating at the moment.

The 46-year-old baseball legend has been single since his engagement to Jennifer Lopez ended in April 2021 and although he was recently romantically linked to Kathryn Padgett, he insisted he's just focusing on his family life with daughters Natasha, 17, and 14-year-old Ella, who he has with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Speaking to Martha Stewart on her eponymous podcast, he said: "You know Martha, thank goodness, no regrets. Life is good. I'm very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14."

Asked if he's dating anyone, he added: "I'm actually just spending a lot, a lot of time with my girls. Trying to be at home more."

While his elder daughter is "athletic", Alex insisted Natasha won't be following him into a sporting career.

He said: "She is athletic, but her whole mission is to follow Broadway and to one day be in Broadway, New York, and be a dancer, singer or producer."

And he told how Ella has ambitions in both sports and entertainment, but behind the scenes.

He said: "My younger daughter is a little bit more of a hybrid. She likes the dancing, but she's really into producing and she's really savvy when it comes to business."

Alex hailed fatherhood "the greatest gift" and explained his own childhood made him promise to always put his kids first when the time came for him to be a parent.

He said: "You know, my father left me and my mother and my two siblings when I was just 10 years old. And I remember as a young man praying and saying, you know, dear Lord, if you ever give me an opportunity to be a father, that's gonna be my number one responsibility in life. And it's been the greatest gift."