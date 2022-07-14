Adam Sandler, his wife and their daughters are to star in Netflix film 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!'.

The 55-year-old actor will join forces with his significant other Jackie Sandler, 47 - who has been married to the 'Grown Ups' star since 2003 - and their kids, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13, for the adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's YA novel of the same name.

It's not yet been confirmed what roles the couple and their kids will have.

The movie will also see Sandler reunite with this 'Uncut Gems' co-star Idina Menzel.

The pair will star alongside Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, Ido Mosseri, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Dean Scott Vazquez, Miya Cech, Ivory Baker, Dylan Dash, Millie Thorpe, and Zaara Kuttemperoor in the film.

In the book, main character Stacey Friedman of White Plains, New York, is preparing for her bat mitzvah, but her world is turned upside down when she catches her best pal Lydia Katz smooching her crush Andy Goldfarb.

Sandler and Tim Herlihy will produce the movie for Happy Madison, alongside Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz. Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull and Kevin Grady are executive producing.

It comes after Netflix and Sandler's Happy Madison signed a four-movie extension in 2020, after initially penning a deal in 2014.

They have so far produced movies 'Sandy Wexler', 'Murder Mystery', 'The Do-Over', 'The Week Of', 'Hubie Halloween', 'The Ridiculous Six' and 'Hustle', as well as comedy special '100% Fresh'.

Sandler and Menzel previously starred in his 2019 movie 'Uncut Gems', which told the story of New York City jeweller Howard Ratner (Sandler), who prepares to risk everything to stay alive.