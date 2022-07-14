Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was too busy to host the Emmy Awards.

The 'DC League of Super-Pets' star confirmed he'd been asked to anchor the upcoming ceremony and though he felt "honoured" to have been offered the gig, he had no choice but to say no due to other commitments.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It was just schedule. I was really, truly honoured when they came to me and asked, but it was just a scheduling thing. That's all. That's really what it comes down to."

The 50-year-old actor's comments come after insiders revealed Chris Rock had also turned down the chance to host the ceremony, which will take place on 12 September.

A source said: "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall."

However, despite speculation, a representative for the TV Academy told the outlet that the double snub doesn't mean they are considering foregoing a host entirely at this time.

It was revealed last month that both stars had been asked to host the ceremony, which is returning to NBC for the first time since 2018.

The nominations for this year's Emmy Awards were revealed earlier this week, and 'Succession' leads the way with 25 spots on the shortlist.

Brian Cox, who plays the patriarch of the media dynasty, Logan Roy, and his on-screen son Jeremy Strong are both up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Nicholas Braun, Matthew MacFadyen and Kieran Culkin - who play Cousin Greg, Tom Wambsgans, and Roman Roy respectively - are all up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy) and J. Smith Cameron (Gerri Kellman) are both up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The White Lotus’ follow closely behind with 20 nominations each, while both 'Hacks' and 'Only Murders in the Building' received 17 nods.