Eleanor Tomlinson wore a strapless white Pronovias dress as she married Will Owen.

The 30-year-old actress - who is known for starring opposite Aidan Turner in BBC One hit series 'Poldark' - tied the knot with English rugby union player Will, 27, last weekend at Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds and took to social media on Wednesday (13.07.22) to tell followers about the "best weekend" of her life.

Alongside an image of herself posing in the Pronovias gown, she wrote on Instagram: "When a Miss becomes a Mrs.I love you.

The best weekend of our lives. The biggest thank you to all our family and friends and of course to you, @pronovias , @euridge_ and @debeersofficial."(sic)

The 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging' actress - who has been dating the ruby star since early 2020 and first sparked rumours of engagement back in November 2021 when she was spotted flashing a diamond ring - also explained that the luxury gown was the first one she had tried and felt "so confident" and "loved" while wearing it for the ceremony.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "There wasn’t even room for my dad to sit next to me in the car – he had to sit in the front! I have never felt so confident though. So happy. So loved. And so ready to walk down that aisle. The first dress I tried on was the one. I looked at my brother and he burst into tears and I just knew I’d found my dream dress and then some!"

.