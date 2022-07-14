Kevin Hart says Will Smith is in a "better space" than he was in the aftermath of the Oscars.

The 'DC League of Super-Pets' actor explained his pal is still "apologetic" after smacking Chris Rock on stage over a joke the comic made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, but is ready to "move forward" and not dwell on the past.

Kevin told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after.

"People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it's not about talking about the past, it's about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward."

Kevin is also friendly with Chris and hopes the pair can put their differences behind them.

He said: "I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it.

"I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best.

"I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can't judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so."

Will - who has been married to Jada since 1997 - previously described his behaviour at the Oscars as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable".

As a result of his actions, the 'Men in Black' actor resigned from the Academy after issuing an apology.

He said: "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced the 'King Richard' actor would be banned from attending any of their events, both virtually and in person, for 10 years.