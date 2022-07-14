Scott Derrickson is considering making a sequel to 'The Black Phone'.

The 55-year-old filmmaker directed the horror flick, which has proved to be a big success at the box office and features Ethan Hawke as serial killer The Grabber, and revealed that he would be open to doing more with the characters.

Speaking to TheWrap, Scott said: "It's not something that is innately exciting to me, in the case of this story. I'm interested in the characters we created, and I think there's a tone to the movie that is unique and can be expanded upon.

"So possibly, we'll see. You never know, but I'm certainly not closed off to the idea."

Derrickson feels that the horror genre lends itself well to the creation of new franchises and 'The Black Phone' is proof that audiences will embrace fresh characters and ideas.

He said: "It seems to be the one genre that original movies will then be so successful that you get 'A Quiet Place' that had a hugely successful sequel. That's pretty common.

"The mainstream, big budget franchises that we have are mostly older franchises... all these things that have been around for a very long time are still the big heavyweights in the theatres."

Scott believes that the uplifting ending of the horror flick is another reason behind its impressive performance at the box office – with fans said to have cheered and applauded at the conclusion.

The 'Doctor Strange' director said: "To make a movie like that is the ultimate satisfaction in some ways. I didn't necessarily think it would do that.

"But I knew that it was the most emotional movie that I had made and the only movie with a really uplifting ending I had ever made. I think that has a lot to do with that."