Jay-Z "never" wants to retire from music.

The 52-year-old rap star - who has sold 50 million albums worldwide and won a total of 23 Grammy Awards - explained that while he is "not actively" making music, he never wants to officially quit the business because his career is a "gift".

He said: "I don’t know what happens next. I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say I’m retired. You know, it’s a gift. And who am I to shut it off? You know what I mean? .

The 'Dead Presidents' hitmaker - who is married to fellow superstar Beyonce and has daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with her - went on to explain that any new project may come in more of a "different form" than his usual style, but insisted he has "no idea" what is coming next and is open to ideas.

Speaking in a new clip for the upcoming season of Kevin Hart's 'Hart to Heart' on Peacock, he added: "[My music] may have a different form, a different interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album. Maybe it is! I have no idea. But [I’m] just, you know, gonna leave it open."

Back in January, Jay - whose real name is Shawn Knowles Carter - claimed that he was "haunted" by his 1997 album 'In My Lifetime, Vol. 1' because he knows what it "could have been."

During a rare social media appearance, he tweeted: "I know what could have been, so it haunts me … streets is watching was the first song made !(sic)"