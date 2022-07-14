Jay-Z 'never' wants to retire from music

© BANG Media International

Tags

Jay-Z "never" wants to retire from music.

The 52-year-old rap star - who has sold 50 million albums worldwide and won a total of 23 Grammy Awards - explained that while he is "not actively" making music, he never wants to officially quit the business because his career is a "gift".

He said: "I don’t know what happens next. I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say I’m retired. You know, it’s a gift. And who am I to shut it off? You know what I mean? .

The 'Dead Presidents' hitmaker - who is married to fellow superstar Beyonce and has daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with her - went on to explain that any new project may come in more of a "different form" than his usual style, but insisted he has "no idea" what is coming next and is open to ideas.

Speaking in a new clip for the upcoming season of Kevin Hart's 'Hart to Heart' on Peacock, he added: "[My music] may have a different form, a different interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album. Maybe it is! I have no idea. But [I’m] just, you know, gonna leave it open."

Back in January, Jay - whose real name is Shawn Knowles Carter - claimed that he was "haunted" by his 1997 album 'In My Lifetime, Vol. 1' because he knows what it "could have been."

During a rare social media appearance, he tweeted: "I know what could have been, so it haunts me … streets is watching was the first song made !(sic)"

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend