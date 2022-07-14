Labrinth says he wanted the soundtrack of Valentino Autumn/Winter 2022 show to be 'romantic'

The ‘All of Us’ hitmaker - who was tasked with putting together the music for the Haute Couture show in Rome last week - wanted to add “soft” to the catwalk.

The 33-year-old rapper told i-D: “I wanted to make sure the music actually blended with the speed of somebody walking on a catwalk. Pierpaolo wanted it to be tender, with an energy of love. A lot of fashion shows, they love doing the EDM, house shit. I wanted an element of electronica and techno in there, because I love it, but I also thought, ‘How do I approach this in a soft or romantic way?’”

Labrinth revealed that the line “everything beautiful is leaning into me. And I lean into everything, I let it all become one inside of me’ - that he recited at the fashion show - was penned by his wife Muz, the mother of his two kids.

After being asked if was from a new track, he said: “No, actually, my wife Muz wrote it.”

The ‘Euphoria’ soundtracker - real name Timothy McKenzie -compared his songwriting practices to “method acting” adopted by stars such as the late Heath Ledger and Daniel Day-Lewis.

Labrinth said: “It’s like method acting. Like, for me, Heath Ledger was incredible. Or Daniel Day Lewis — you just see him in a movie, like, “How did you become this whole new person?” I see music the same way. If I want to be a funk musician, I will literally go on YouTube and watch funk artists, watch the audience, what they used to wear. Sometimes, I write music to the vibe of the artist. When I was with Kanye, his energy felt a certain way, so I would write that way. When I worked with LSD, three artists just being creative and not taking it too seriously, the music came out that way.”

