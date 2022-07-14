'Bayonetta 3' finally has a release date of October 28 on Nintendo Switch.

The eagerly-anticipated third game in the popular action-adventure series - which was announced five years ago - has received a new three-minute trailer alongside the release date.

As well as familiar faces, such as Rodin, Enzo, Luka, Jeanne, and Bayonetta, a new playable character called Viola, a “witch-in-training”, is teased along with her demon cat, Cheshire.

A description read: “Fight your way through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and many other locales! Along the way you’ll meet a virtual coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last.”

Director Hideki Kamiya previously urged fans to ask Nintendo for PlayStation and Xbox versions.

He reiterated that any ports for other consoles are out of Platinum Games' hands.

He tweeted: "Bayo 3, like Bayo 2, is being developed with funding from Nintendo.

"So, for example, if you have a request such as 'put it out on another model', please contact Nintendo.

"If Nintendo asks us to 'port it to PS5' and provide funding, we may receive it."

The first 'Bayonetta' - which was a multiplatform title - didn't drop on any Nintendo system, while its sequel was a Wii U exclusive.