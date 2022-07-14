Konami is working to get delisted 'Metal Gear' games back in digital storefronts.

The announcement is seemingly referring to 'Metal Gear Solid 2' and 3, which were temporarily removed from storefronts on November 8, 2021.

A tweet on the Japanese Twitter for the franchise translated to: "We are preparing to resume sales of titles that have been temporarily suspended.”

Meanwhile, Oscar Isaac is set to play Solid Snake in the 'Metal Gear Solid' movie.

The 43-year-old actor - who played Poe Dameron in the 'Star Wars' films - is set to star in the long-awaited film, which is being directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts for Sony.

The project is based on the iconic video game in which Snake infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility to combat a terrorist threat.

The movie will work from a script written by Derek Connolly, with Avi Arad producing the film for Sony.