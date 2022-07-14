Kim Kardashian is 'more confident as a blonde'

Kim Kardashian is “more confident as a blonde”.

The 41-year-old reality television personality leans into different personas depending on her hair colour - which she debuted at the Met Gala in May - saying when she’s darker she is “a boss”.

Kim told Allure magazine: “I’m sassier. I’m more confident as a blonde. As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss.”

‘The Kardashians’ star - who is mother to North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with her ex Kanye West - admitted to be a “totally different person” when she has fake nails.

Kim said: I’m also a totally different person when I have long, fake nails on. I have so much confidence — and I hate long nails! Every once in a while, I need that bitchy-boss energy. But when I have to write an essay, I’m like, ‘Get these nails off me!’ I can’t type.”

The SKKN by Kim founder also explained why she developed her own skin care line with a nine-step skin routine.

Kim said: “I wanted to create a line based on exactly what I really do. I don‘t use all of it every day, but you have to have everything for a complete routine.”

Kim admitted to “genuinely” really caring about maintaining her beauty regime and fitting in the time in her hectic life.

She said: “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

