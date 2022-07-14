Samsung has announced the launch of ‘Space Tycoon’.

The electronics giant unveiled its virtual playground - built inside metaverse platform 'Roblox' - on Tuesday (12.07.22).

The virtual space will give Gen Z customers a place to interact with and experience Samsung products in a brand new way whilst they navigate the playground as alien characters.

Jinsoo Kim, Executive Vice President at Corporate Design Center in Samsung Electronics, said: “'Space Tycoon' is designed to be a playground where many customers can experience unlimited possibilities of virtual spaces.

“We wanted to give our Gen Z customers a chance to experience Samsung products in a way they have never done before.

“We will continue to showcase content that can deliver more meaningful and entertaining digital experiences for both our current and future customers.”

‘Space Tycoon’, which is set in the Samsung Space Station and research laboratory, is made up of three play areas: the Mining Zone for resource procurement, the Shop where users can make in game purchases, and the Lab for product manufacturing and research of Samsung’s latest gadgets.

Users will have free creative reign over the design of Samsung electronics and also be able to upgrade in-game gadgets.

Currently only 20 items are available in the shop with more expected to launch as ‘Space Tycoon’ will be made available in 14 different languages.

Additional features like being able to interact with other users and attend exclusive virtual parties, will arrive in due course.