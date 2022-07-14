Vintage game ‘Metal Slug’ is worth $120,000.

According to retro gaming website PriceCharting, retro game collectors could be sitting on a jackpot as SNK’s classic shooter game is now worth a fortune.

The website - which regularly tracks the value of games over time - released their latest hot item list, after conducting a weekly round up, and discovered that the super rare arcade version for the Neo Geo AES home console is in demand.

Neo Geo is a family of video game hardware developed by Japanese game company SNK Corporation and was on the market from 1990 to 2004 for a whopping $649.99.

It set itself aside to other consoles by offering players an arcade version of the game they could play at home.

Due to their limited release, Neo Geo games are hard to find.

Depending on the condition, versions can fetch from $19,000 up to $131,000.

A loose version of ‘Metal Slug’ can sell for over a staggering $20,000. Whereas a complete in box version of the game that comes complete with the box, manual, cart and any inserts can fetch for around $60,000.

The brand new version of ‘Metal Slug’ is worth almost a double amount of $120,000 with the graded version coming in at just over $131,000.

Currently the US versions of Neo Geo games are the most expensive to find, with other classic’s also selling for a hefty price.

Other games that sell for a lot cheaper - but still an eyewatering price - include:

'Neo Turf Masters' - Loose price $14,000, complete in box price £31,000, new price $62,000.

'Stakes Winner' - Loose price $7,000, complete in box price $10,000, new price $20,500.

'Double Dragon' - Loose price $3,000, complete in box price $6,500, new price $13,000.