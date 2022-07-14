Alfonso Ribeiro is to co-host the new season of 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 50-year-old actor will team up with Tyra Banks to present the 31st season of the hit dance competition and can't wait to return to the show after winning the Mirrorball Trophy as a contestant back in 2014.

Alfonso told PEOPLE: "I'm super excited.

"For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends... to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of the family again, is quite special for me. I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We really do all hang out together."

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star revealed that he wants to bring a "family atmosphere" to the programme and hopes to befriend all of the contestants.

Alfonso said: "My goal is to bring back a sense of the happy and the fun, and the family atmosphere, that this show has always felt like for me.

"I want to become friends with all of the contestants this year, and allow myself to kind of be able to really just sit and talk with them. And after their dance, I want to get honest, and true feelings from them and make people laugh and make people smile again.

"I feel like sometimes it gets a little serious and while it needs to be that, it also needs to be light and fun and cheery."

Alfonso is looking forward to working with Tyra after the pair briefly starred in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' alongside Will Smith.

He said: "We've known each other since junior high school! We go back a long way and her first acting job was 'Fresh Prince'. I think it's going to be nice for us to work together again, and to bring the fun out and have some fun on that stage. Smile and laughter, and enjoyment for everyone."