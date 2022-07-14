WhatsApp is now letting people use all emojis as reactions.

The free instant messaging app - which launched back in 2009 - has previously only offered six chosen emojis as responses, but now an update to the new feature will expand users' options.

After initially launching reactions within group chats earlier in May, it’s been expanding the option ever since.

Following an outcry from fans - who have been asking for an upgrade the limited reactions option with more emojis - WhatsApp has delivered.

Taking to Twitter on Monday (11.07.22), WhatsApp uploaded a promo video of the new update which has now been made available across all Andoid and iOS devices.

They tweeted: “Since you asked…all emoji Reactions are here! We’re feeling excited about it

“Starting to roll out now to Android and iOS.”

The upgrade will allow users to select additional emojis by clicking on the ‘+’ button where they will be able to give any desired response.

The relatively small update will allow for further engagement amongst all users.