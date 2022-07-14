Harry Styles surprised his guitarist with a birthday cake at his concert in Budapest on Wednesday night (13.07.22).

The 'As It Was' singer led fans in a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' during his show at the Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary as he walked out holding the dessert adorned with candles for his bandmate Mitch Rowland.

After he sang "happy birthday dear Mitchell", Harry urged Mitch - who who was celebrating turning 34 - to blow out the candles, and the musician was able to put out all the flames with one big gust of air.

Harry then asked the sold-out crowd "who wants the cake?" prompting a huge show of hands.

The magical moment was captured on a sea of camera phones, such as the one belonging to Instagram user @/amina_biljali who had a front row view.

As well as being Harry's touring guitarist, Mitch has also co-written several songs with the former One Direction member, including 'Keep Driving' on his latest LP 'Harry's House' and hits 'Golden' and 'Watermelon Sugar' from his second solo album 'Fine Line'.

The concert was Harry's first in Budapest and he had a Pride rainbow flag on stage in support of his LGBT fans who do not share the same rights as heterosexual citizens in the European country, which is led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Registered partnership for same-sex couples was legalised in 2009, but same-sex marriage remains banned.

The Hungarian government has also passed legislation that restricts the civil rights of LGBT Hungarians, this includes ending legal recognition of transgender Hungarians and banning LGBT content and displays for children.

In June 2021, Hungary passed an anti-LGBT law which bans "homosexual and transsexual propaganda", and this came into effect from July that same year, despite condemnation from Hungary's fellow European nations.