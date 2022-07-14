Big E is "at peace" with the fact he may never wrestle again.

The 36-year-old WWE star - whose real name is Ettore Ewen - broke his neck in March when Ridge Holland attempted a belly-to-belly suplex and though he is "doing really well" with his recovery, he's not even thinking about going back to the ring.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, he said: “I’m doing really well.

"I can live my life pretty normally. But [my necks] not in a position where I should be ramming my head against other things, immovable objects. So wrestling doesn't make sense right now."

The former champion explained doctors are taking a "wait and see approach" to his recovery and won't reevaluate his progress until a year has passed since the original injury occurred so he's trying not to think about what the future holds and is enjoying having the time off to be "human".

He said: "For me right now, March of next year is very far off. So, I don’t want to spend a lot of time worrying or stressing about that. I’m just kind of living my life.

"I’ve been with this company for 13 years. That means a lot of Saturdays and Sundays in Poughkeepsie and Kalamazoo and most random towns. But, now I get to live my life a little bit and see some friends and I’m enjoying just being human.”

E will be content if he can never wrestle again as he's "grateful" things were not much worse.

Asked if he'd be content if he had to cut short his ring career, he said: "Yeah, I think so. Honestly, my philosophy as a human being is learning to be content with whatever life brings you. I'm so grateful to not be in a wheelchair, but if I was, I would have to adjust to life in a wheelchair. That's just how I am programmed.

"If I spend hours or days or weeks kind of mourning where I'm at in life, and not being what I wanted to be, that doesn't serve me...

"I feel great. Don't have any nerve issues, don't have any weakness, don't have any atrophy. I got real lucky cause it could've been a lot worse."