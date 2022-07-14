Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are selling their Los Angeles mansion for a whopping $18 million.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 73-year-old rock legend and his 69-year-old manager spouse have put the sprawling six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Hancock Park property on the market after owning it for seven years.

Back in 2015, the pair - who recently celebrated their 40th anniversary - purchased the home for $11.85 million from 'Saw' producer Oren Koules.

It boasts a red movie theatre, and a large pool with a jacuzzi.

The Black Sabbath star recently underwent life-determining surgery, and Sharon said Ozzy is keen to move back to England after his latest operation.

She said: "He’s doing okay, he sends you his love. He’s got one more operation left to do and then he’s dying to come back home."

And Ozzy admitted rising taxes in the US were partly the reason behind the move.

He said: “We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really really like staying and living there."

The 'Dreamer' hitmaker is also planning to convert a barn into a recording studio.

He added: “I am taking my recording studio with me. I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music and my band will come over."

The 'Paranoid' hitmaker is recuperating at home and preparing to release a new solo album, 'Patient Number 9', in September.

In an update shared on social media, Ozzy said: “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably.

“I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery.”

Sharon revealed her husband was "doing well" and also thanked everyone for their kind words.

In an update on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery!

"Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him."

She had previously explained that her spouse was heading in for "a very major operation".

Without specifying the procedure or the nature of it, Sharon had said: "[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there.

“It’s really going to determine the rest of his life."

Ozzy has Parkinson's disease and previously suffered a nasty fall and dislodged metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003.