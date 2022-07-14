Christina Hall is "happy" that her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa is expecting a baby with Heather Rae.

The 39-year-old TV star - who was married to former 'Flip or Flop' co-host Tarek, 40, between 2009 and 2018 and has Taylor, 11, and Brayden, six, with him - is reportedly pleased that her ex-husband is now expecting a child with his new wife and remains "content" as long as they can co-parent together.

A source told ETOnline: "Christina is happy for Tarek and Heather. As long as Tarek and her are peacefully co-parenting, she is content."

Christina is now married to realtor Joshua Hall but also has two-year-old Hudson with her second husband Ant Anstead and her comments come just hours after Tarek took to social media to break the happy news.

Alongside a photo of himself kissing Heather's baby bump, he wrote on Instagram: "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!"(sic)

The couple - who met in 2019 and tied the knot in October 2021 - had started IVF treatment when they discovered Christina was pregnant, with the former Playboy model and 'Selling Sunset' star explaining that while the natural pregnancy came as a shock, it was "meant to be" because she had "no stress" in her life.

She said: "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."