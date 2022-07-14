Sophie Turner has given birth to her second child with husband Joe Jonas.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress, 26, who played as Sansa Stark in the HBO drama, had a baby girl on Thursday. (14.07.22)

A spokesperson for the couple told People: “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

Sophie had confirmed her second pregnancy in May during an interview with Elle UK, two years after she gave birth to eldest child Willa, one.

She said: “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.

“We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.’

She added in May being a mum has given her a new perspective on life and improved her acting.

Sophie said: “The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing.

“It’s made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother.”

Sophie and 32-year-old Joe – previously romantically involved with Taylor Swift, 32, and Gigi Hadid, 25 before he met his now-wife – were initially linked after they were seen getting affectionate at a 2016 concert in the Netherlands.

The couple announced they were engaged after a year of dating in October 2017 and had a wedding in Las Vegas in May, 2019.

They held a second marriage ceremony in France the same year.

It was revealed the ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ actress was pregnant with her first child in February 2020.