Victoria Beckham used her first TikTok posts to poke fun at her ultra-strict eating habits.

She finally joined the platform on Thursday (14.07.22) and posted a video joking about having a miniscule dinner of fish and vegetables after her husband David jested about her having eaten the same meal for 25 years.

The Spice Girl, 48, also invited fans to “tell me you are posh without telling me you are posh”.

She sat at a table before a waiter lifted it to reveal her food, adding the hashtag #stitchposh in an apparent reference to the TikTok tool that lets users to clip and use scenes from another member’s videos.

The fashion designer also uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip from her photoshoot for Vogue Australia photoshoot, and a TikTok showing her explaining her natural makeup look.

Her husband David Beckham, 47, recently revealed while saying he gets “emotional” about his love of food that Victoria has “unfortunately” eaten the same dinner for more than two decades.

The ex-England footballer told the ‘River Che Table 4’ podcast: “I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it.

“Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years.

“Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that.”

Victoria told Vogue about his remarks: “I mean, talk about making me sound boring! No. What he meant is that he's never met anyone who's more disciplined with the way that they eat.

“I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing. I do drink alcohol, unless I have a reason not to.

“I’ll detox from anything for three to six months where I won’t drink. I’m quite extreme in anything I do, whether it’s eating or working out or drinking or not drinking.”

She joined TikTok on Thursday (14.07.22) after asking her fans a day earlier to vote on her Instagram Story whether she should join.

Victoria asked: “Guess I need to get into it? So what do we think?”

Her son Romeo, 19, said on his Instagram Stories about her signing up to TikTok: “About time mum.”