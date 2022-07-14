Ivana Trump has died aged 73 from a heart attack.

The former model’s passing at her home on New York City's Upper East Side was confirmed by her ex-husband Donald.

He hailed his first wife a “beautiful and amazing” woman who led a “great and inspirational” life.

America’s 45th president added on his platform Truth: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

“She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Police responded to her Manhattan apartment after receiving a 911 call about a person in cardiac arrest, according to an ABC 7 report.

Officials said there was no signs of suspicious circumstances around her death and it appears she died of natural causes.

TMZ said Ivana went into cardiac arrest shortly after lunchtime on Thursday (14.07.22), with the outlet reporting that a call was made to NYPD from someone at her home just after 12.30pm local time.

Ivana's son Eric, 38, said in a statement issued on behalf of the Trump family: “Our mother was an incredible woman - a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination.

“She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Eric also shared several images of the socialite and her children over the years on Instagram.

Born in Czechoslovakia in 1946, Ivana relocated to Canada in the mid-1970s, before moving to the US, where she live in New York.

She met Donald in the city when she was modelling and they married in 1977.

The couple split in 1990 after Donald had an affair with Marla Maples, 58, who became his second wife.

Ivana went on to date Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi, who died aged 49 in October 2021 from cancer.

She held a leading position in the Trump business as vice president of interior design, CEO and president of Trump’s Castle casino resort, and was manager of the Plaza Hotel.