Rebekah Vardy is reportedly preparing to flee her holiday home in bushfire ravaged Portugal.

The wife of Leicester striker Jamie, 35, was said to have already packed her bags as she and her five children get ready to escape the villa where they have been staying.

It comes as former ‘Dragon’s Den’ star Duncan Bannatyne, 73, revealed he and his wife have been forced to flee their Portugal home as a wildfire raged nearby.

A source told The Sun on Thursday night (14.07.22) about 40-year-old Rebekah’s plight: “It’s been horrifying. Their neighbours have all been evacuated and one by one residents are being told to leave their homes.

“Becky can see smoke everywhere and she’s terrified about the kids breathing it in. The water is also down so she’s relying on bottled water which, obviously, there is only a finite amount of at home.

“Jamie and their friends and family back home have all been really worried. Things are developing by the hour but she’s praying the fire brigades, who have been brilliant, can get things back under control.”

Two days ago, Rebekah took to Instagram to thank firefighters battling blazes, writing her message in Portuguese.

Rebekah’s husband is in Leicester for pre-season training as wildfires have been ripping through Europe as temperatures soared to 46C (115F), with Portugal especially badly hit by infernos.

Rebekah’s six-bed £8 million holiday villa, in the south of the county, boasts three pools, a gym and sauna.

The former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestant was understood to have gone to the Portugal home to get away from her recent legal troubles.

A High Court judge is deliberating on the so-called ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial, after Becky sued D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney’s wife Coleen, 36, for defamation.

Blazes have struck Quinta do Lago where famous faces including Alan Shearer, 51, Holly Willoughby, 41, Phillip Schofield, 60, John Terry, 41, and Duncan Bannatyne have holiday homes.

Duncan tweeted on Wednesday (13.07.22) he and wife Nigora, 42, were forced to leave their Vale do Lobo home, thought to be worth £5 million, after flames spread through the Algarve resort.

He said: “We have survived but it was a bit scary. Yes. We had to leave our homes today but luckily very few properties were damaged. Luckily most fires were contained by early evening.”