Beyonce is now on TikTok.

The 40-year-old singer joined the platform in December and on Thursday (14.07.22), she finally posted her first video and made her entire musical catalogue available to other users to use as backing sounds for their own clips.

The 'Halo' hitmaker's first post featured a video compilation of fans - including Cardi B - singing and dancing along to her new single 'Break My Soul' and was accompanied by a message of thanks for her supporters.

She wrote in the caption: “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B (sic)"

'Break My Soul' is the first single taken from the 'Love On Top' singer's long-awaited new album 'Renaissance', which is due for release later this month, and she previously urged fans to "release the wiggle" to the house track, which samples Robin S. hit 'Show Me Love' and Big Freedia's 'Explode'.

She said: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Beyonce - who has three children with husband Jay-Z - also admitted working on the record allowed her to feel "free" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She wrote on Instagram: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.(sic)"