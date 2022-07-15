Lais Ribeiro has got married.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel and former professional basketball player Joakim Noah tied the knot on a beach in Bahia, Brazil, Lais' home nation, earlier this week.

Lais' pals, fellow ex-Victoria's Secret models Jasmine Tookes, 31, and Sara Sampaio, 30, were both bridesmaids for the 31-year-old star's big day.

According to Brides magazine, Lais' father walked her down the aisle before she joined 37-year-old former Chicago Bulls star Joakim.

The pair were watched on by friends and family, including model Candice Swanepoel, 33, and former basketball player Derrick Rose, 33, who played alongside Joakim for the Bulls and later the New York Knicks.

He wrote on Instagram: "Congrats on your wedding @stickity13"

The happy couple recited promises to one another in front of a floral, asymmetrical arch.

Lais wore an A-line gown for her big day, which featured sheer detailing by Galia Lahav, while Joakim donned an all-white suit and yellow-tinted shades, and both went barefoot at the ceremony.

The model took to Instagram in September 2019 to reveal her significant other had popped the question at festival Burning Man, in the Nevada desert, after the pair had been dating for a year.

She wrote at the time: "I’m a bit late for Burning Man pics and of course I didn’t touch my phone for 5 days and I don’t have a single pic but thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran he captured one of the best moments in my life! @stickity13 surprised me at my fav place in the world and proposed And I couldn’t be happier! We are getting married guys (sic)"

Lais was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2015 until the roles came to an end in 2021, while Joakim retired from basketball in 2021 after also starring for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies.