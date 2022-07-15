Channing Tatum has replaced Chris Evans in 'Project Artemis'.

The 'Magic Mike' actor has stepped in to star alongside Scarlett Johansson in Apple's upcoming space race saga after the 'Lightyear' star was forced to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts with two of his other upcoming movies, 'Pain Hustlers' and 'Big Red One'.

In addition, Greg Berlanti has been brought on board to direct the film after Jason Bateman amicably stepped down last month due to creative differences.

Jonathan Lia, who is producing through his These Pictures banner, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Greg Berlanti and Channing Tatum to Project Artemis. Greg’s passion for character and storytelling has driven his decades long career in film TV. We couldn’t be more excited for him to lead our team on this journey. We have been huge fans of Channing’s for a long time and are so honored to finally have the opportunity to work with him."

Plot details for the movie - which Apple paid over $100 million to acquire - are being kept under wraps, other than it being set amid the 1960s space race.

In May, Channing revealed he is to star in a movie adaptation of his children's book 'The One And Only Sparkella'.

Dressed as a fairy, he announced on Instagram: “PRIME-TIME IS SHINE TIME!!! @sparkella is coming to life with a live-action movie! It will be adapted by @pamelaribon, who has written some of my favorite animated films.(sic)"

The film is being produced by MGM as part of Channing's production company Free Association's first-look deal with the studio, and does not yet have a release date.

An announcement confirmed the story will “take on the magic of Sparkella that sees a father and his daughter fall headlong into the infinitely surprising world of her imagination”.