BMW is bringing a heated seat subscription service to the UK.

British drivers of the German luxury vehicles will be able to get access to a warm derriere for £15 and for an extra £10 they will be have warm hands on the steering wheel.

This is not the first subscription offered by the company but this is the first time that they rolled out the seat and steering wheel heaters in the UK.

The features - which can be paid for monthly or up front - are able to be purchased from BMW’s ConnectedDrive e-retailer and operated remotely, cutting out the need to go to a dealer.

A spokesperson for the manufacturer told BBC News that "where heated seats, or any feature available in the ConnectedDrive store have been purchased when a customer vehicle is ordered, no subsequent subscription or payment is necessary".

BMW acknowledge that the scheme is ideal for drivers of their used-models, “"as they now have the opportunity to add features the original owner did not choose".

The plans also allow drivers to "experiment with a feature by purchasing a short-term trial before committing to a purchase".

However, limitless use of the feature has to be purchased, such as £200 for the steering wheel if “the technical prerequisites are met for this vehicle".

The development has ignited a debate with the tech website The Verge arguing that “in the case of heated seats, for example, BMW owners already have all the necessary components, but BMW has simply placed a software block on their functionality that buyers then have to pay to remove."

Kurt Opsahl, general counsel at Electronic Frontier Foundation, a civil liberties campaign tweeted: "A seat heater blocked by software is broken, and the car owner should have the right to repair their seats."