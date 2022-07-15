Charlie Sheen is still unhappy that his daughter has joined Only Fans.

The 56-year-old actor- who has Sami, 18, and Lola, 17, with ex-wife Denise Richards - is not supportive of his eldest daughter creating a profile on the adults-only subscription service, while her mother continues to encourage Sami.

Sami told TMZ: "[My mom] has been incredibly supportive from the jump. I'm grateful to have to her in my corner. But my dad hasn't seen the light yet. "

Sami - who charges her 11,600 followers $19.99 a month to see her content- told the outlet that there was a "certain stigma" surrounding those who chose to sell their racy pictures on the website and that is what her father is contending with.

This comes just weeks after the 'Two and Half Men' star said that his daughter needed a "united parental front" as she started her new business venture and claimed to be in full support of her.

He said: "Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."

Meanwhile, former model Denise - who also adopted daughter Eloise, 11, back in 2011 - signed up to sell her own pictures on the online platform back in June 2022 and is charging fans $25 a month to view her content.

Her bio on her page reads: "Hi…. Me. Personally answering all your comments and question’s and very excited to interact with all of you (sic)."

Just weeks earlier, 'The Bold and the Beautiful' star Denise insisted she would always be there for Sami, after she started selling X-rated photographs.

Alongside a snap of herself in a bikini top, Sami wrote on Instagram: "Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more [kiss emoji] and Denise commented: "Sami I will always support you and always have your back. I love you [heart emoji](sic)"