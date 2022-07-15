Microsoft is teaming up with Netflix to deliver a cheaper plan with ads.

The two tech companies are coming together to develop the plan - which is being billed as an “addition” to their current roster of tiers - after months of speculation the streaming service was working on one in an attempt to cut down on account sharing.

The move is currently in “very early days” but that the Bill Gates-founded tech company has been picked as their collaborator.

Greg Peters, Netflix’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer said: “In April we announced that we will introduce a new lower priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers, in addition to our existing ads-free basic, standard and premium plans. Today we are pleased to announce that we have selected Microsoft as our global advertising technology and sales partner.

Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members.

It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life.”

Netflix - who has many hits shows such as 'Squid Game' and 'Stranger Things' - outlined their intention to include a less costly version after they lost 200,000 subscribers, laid off hundreds of workers and forecasted they would lose 2.5 million more customers.